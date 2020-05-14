Vote blue no matter who is true my entire adult life, preferring (nearly) any Democratic candidate over a Republican. This political decision is because the modern GOP (1945-present) has just two ideas: identifying then demonizing the “other” and dismantling government’s (the “swamp’s”) ability to benefit most people.
As poor federal response to the current pandemic proves, we need a sustained, governing coalition in 2020 to deal with other big issues like climate, environment, economy, equality and so on. In other words, the GOP must be stripped of all governing authority until it reforms. After the Democratic sweep in November, the Supreme Court should be expanded to 11 justices, correcting decades of conservative misuse, similar in intent to Lincoln’s Tenth Circuit Act of 1863.
All will come to pass because the blue wave in 2018 was fueled by revulsion now growing in 2020 to a tsunami of disgust with Trump’s many crimes and his incompetent congressional accomplices.
Trump rightly noted that no Republican can get elected if voter suppression were eliminated. This truth is because of many more potential Democratic voters than Republican almost everywhere in the country. However, because many more over 40 years old than under are either able or care to vote, the under-40 cohort needs to be solidified for more than just presidential elections.
We need 16 years of progressive government to create a New New Deal, taking power from a few billionaires and giving it back to the working people from whom it was stolen.
ERIC VIMR
Savoy