Board members should eat geese
Just two words on the harvest of geese at Crystal Lake Park — First: Does anyone else remember when these geese (well, one at least) were once held in higher regard?
Back in 2008, citizens placed a commemorative marker on the bridge spanning the Saline branch of Boneyard Creek at Race Street, dedicated ... “in memory of a special goose who lived in Crystal Lake Park and along the Saline Branch from 1990 to 2008.”
The “Chinese Goose Bridge” plaque was erected by “Friends of the Goose and City of Urbana, May 2008.” For many years this goose wintered along the creek and “... will always be lovingly remembered for his beauty and aristocratic charm.”
Second: The “charity” harvest of the geese would only be fair if members of the Urbana Park Board also were required to eat them.
DENNIS ROBERTS
Urbana