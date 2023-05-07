Board needs active member
In March, I submitted a letter informing the public that the Danville school board would still have a vacancy for a two-year term after the election and would be able to circumvent the election process by making an appointment.
This vacancy occurs because the Danville Election Commission was not notified.
At the last meeting, board President Dr. Randal Ashton stated that it was not decided if, on May 10, the current board or the new board would make the appointment. Why would the current board have any say?
There is no vacancy until the new board is seated. There has been some discussion that the current board may go back and designate one of the appointees for the two-year term even though no designation was made when these appointments were made.
To further insult the community, it could be the person that finished last in the election. At the last board meeting, the state report card was discussed and showed the poor academic performance of our students.
At the same meeting, nine new job descriptions were approved that were administrative in nature. These additional administrative positions are not needed and only produce another layer of middle management that does not directly improve student instruction.
Where are the superintendent’s priorities for improving instruction with these recommendations? A board appointment needs to be made with someone that is willing to ask the difficult questions and focus on student achievement. The community elected two such individuals, and the appointment should be made with their input.
LON HENDERSON
Danville