Board’s videos
not restricted
A June 3 article stated that the Champaign County Board videos have been age-restricted due to profanity.
The videos do not actually appear to be age-restricted — when you pull them up in an incognito/private window, you’re not challenged to log in and verify your age. What likely happened was that someone filed a complaint and the county clerk got a notification, but YouTube did not take action against them.
There was a “hot mic” moment during the May 20 meeting involving profanity, but at the time the article was written, the video had not been uploaded to the county clerk’s YouTube channel.
Even if it had, that would have been unlikely to be enough for YouTube to restrict the channel.
So, sorry, but Champaign County has not earned the dubious distinction of being the first county to have age-restricted YouTube videos of its county board meetings.
WENDY EDWARDS
Urbana