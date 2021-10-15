Bond system is un-American
Whether “Dems, GOP at odds over what to do about crime” (Jim Dey, Oct. 9), I hope we as citizens understand why it’s necessary to end cash bonds for people charged with nonviolent crimes.
I lived for many years in Cook County where the existing law was used to circumvent a citizen’s right to trial. It had become common to arrest and charge young people for nonviolent crimes — often drug related — and then ask the court to set bail at, say, $10,000.
That may not seem exorbitant when $1,000 to a bondsman gained release until trial. If a rich kid from the suburbs was arrested in such an incident, Daddy could pay it and yell while driving home without the kid spending even one night in jail. But if it was a poor kid — all too often Black or Brown — $1,000 could be impossible to scrape together.
In fact, the Federal Reserve Board reported in May 2019 that nearly 40 percent of U.S. households would have trouble meeting an unexpected financial crisis as small as $400. And 12 percent could not cover it at all.
Police and prosecutors knew this and put many people in jail or the Juvenile Detention Center for a year or more just by charging them without ever having to prove them guilty. It made their job easier, but it wasn’t right.
And the rich kid? Oh, he would show up for trial with a good lawyer who would convince the court the evidence was too flimsy to convict.
I saw this happen too many times while teaching weekly Bible studies at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center for two years. And the same was true for older friends and neighbors as well.
Maybe this doesn’t happen in Champaign County. I haven’t lived here long enough to know, but I certainly hope the good citizens — regardless of party affiliation — recognize getting an exemption from the new law, as some politicians desire, would be un-American.
DAVE JACKSON
Champaign