Book bans the wrong way to go
A contributor to these pages in the April 29-30 edition apparently believes “woke” librarians are overreacting to a single banning of “Gender Queer” books in some states and calling it a manufactured controversy. (Apparently, “woke” is a snide implication that empathy for others is a bad thing.)
However, reality reflects a different scenario. A partial list of recently banned books in multiple states includes: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Of Mice and Men,” “The Color Purple,” “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “Fahrenheit 451,” etc.
Several of these novels were once required reading in school. It’s pathetic, but not surprising, that some librarians and libraries have actually been threatened with violence.
Republican Tennessee state Rep. Terry Sexton has said he would “burn” books deemed obscene. Yes, that is exactly what happened in Italy and Germany in the 1930s by those far-right regimes, and it’s well noted how that played out. Well, maybe not so well noted for those living where history books are banned.
If someone doesn’t like “Gender Queer” or other book genres, or finds reading once-great American novels offensive, don’t check them out of your library. Anyone who feels their children will be irreparably harmed knowing these books exist, keep them home and reality-impaired.
PATRICK LYNN
Champaign