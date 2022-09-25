Book debates raise concern
I am writing concerning the Sept. 18 column by Leonard Pitts.
He is concerned about censorship taking place in our country, particularly about books being reviewed for content inappropriate for students. I looked into the particular books in question online, those Texas Gov. Greg Abbott considers “pornographic.”
You can easily do the same if you want to know their content, although you may not. In fact, a man was removed from a school board meeting for reading aloud from one of them because it was “not appropriate” there. But that book is appropriate for school libraries?
Pitts was also horrified that there are citizen panels in certain school districts to review books being purchased in schools. It’s interesting that those never seemed necessary until “pornographic” books started showing up in school libraries.
Pitts also characterized a Tennessee pastor as holding an “honest-to-Goebbels” book burning. Parishioners who wished to, brought their books. No Gestapo involved.
That set me to thinking about censorship. Is protecting our young peoples’ minds from that which they are as-yet-unequipped to process censorship? But the removal of the book “When Harry Became Sally,” written for adults, from Amazon is not? Oh, and what about all that “questionable” material canceled by Facebook, etc.?
Pitts asked: “What is it people are trying to keep you from understanding? ... or are you not smart or capable enough to handle yourself?”
Those are good questions.
JAN PIASECKI
Mahomet