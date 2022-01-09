Boost safety by voting in elections
By several metrics, Champaign-Urbana is now one of the least-safe communities in the United States.
Often, it seems as if no one knows what to do about local crimes issues, or what is being done does not seem to work. Yet every citizen over the age of 18 has a powerful crime-fighting tool available to them — the votes they cast.
Prior to the next election cycle, it may be worthwhile to review the positions and policies advocated by candidates for city council, mayor, sheriff, representative, district attorney and judges regarding crime in our community.
Do their positions and policies make sense? Do readers think these policies will work? For incumbents, have those policies been working? Then take that crime-fighting tool (your voter registration card) from your pocket and present it to your fellow citizen working your precinct polling place and make your wishes known.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign