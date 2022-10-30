Boost unions at the polls Nov. 8
Representing more than 6,000 local residents who belong to more than 30 unions, we sometimes take for granted the workplace rights and protections our members have on the job.
It’s easy to forget not everyone has the right to raise concerns with their boss about workplace safety, low staffing or reduced wages without fear of being punished. Whether they are union or non-union, everyone deserves to be able to do their job in a safe work environment, with proper compensation for doing a good job.
That’s why we’ve spent the last month going door to door, letting our neighbors know why they should vote yes on the Workers’ Rights Amendment. We are joined by Champaign County front-line workers like teachers, nurses and firefighters who during the pandemic were often called “heroes.” But since then, we’ve seen far too many companies slip back to inadequate staffing, eliminating training, reducing wages or benefits and cutting corners to make a buck.
That’s unacceptable, and voting yes on the Workers’ Rights Amendment will ensure that every Illinois resident has the fundamental right to question that and not fear for their job.
This amendment saw strong bipartisan support in the House and Senate, led by co-sponsors state Sen. Scott Bennett and state Rep. Carol Ammons. That’s because regardless of party affiliation, we can agree that these basic rights should be guaranteed to all Illinois workers.
We hope you’ll join us in voting yes on the Workers’ Rights Amendment and letting Illinois workers know we have their back.
MATT KELLY
Champaign County AFL-CIO
KEVIN SAGE
East Central Illinois
Building and
Construction Trades Council, Savoy