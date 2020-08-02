Boosting state tax power too risky
I write regarding Trisha Crowley’s recent article endorsing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed progressive-income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
For those unaware, there could be no more credible source on matters of government policy than Crowley. She long well served both county and city governments as an attorney, always providing thoughtful expertise and displaying perfect professional temperament.
The wisdom and decency of a system of progressive taxation is perhaps beyond dispute in the abstract.
Yet in the context of Illinois state government, laudable abstract notions almost invariably meet a concrete wall; a wall mortared at the very least with witless, profligate spending.
Amending the Illinois Constitution to permit, by any definition, “progressive” taxation is pernicious folly if one considers the proposition with any sense of Illinois history.
Granting the entrenched Illinois Legislature the power to enact any sort of progressive taxation is sadly akin to giving a credit card to a prostitute addicted to crack cocaine.
May Illinois voters choose both well and better in November; and may the question be revisited in due course when, if ever, the Illinois Legislature is not a Parliament of Poltroons.
CHASE LEONHARD
Champaign