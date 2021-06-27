Border numbers are staggering
Over the past few months, the Biden administration has stated that the southern border with Mexico is closed.
In May, some 174,000 people entered the country and were detained, and an estimated 40,000-plus got by the border patrol. This is roughly 215,000 men, women and children.
Champaign County has a population of about 210,000.
Entry numbers into the U.S. in April were about the same.
Think about that. Each month, the equivalent population of Champaign County illegally enters this country.
RICHARD
SCHROEDER
Savoy