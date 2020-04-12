I am a proud graduate of the University of Illinois and even prouder to call myself a Fighting Illini.
I vehemently oppose a change to my alma matter’s great history and success. The Fighting Illini pay tribute to the history of this state and the many graduates of this university. I personally have withheld donations because of the removal of Chief Illiniwek.
I urge UI officials to not pressure under the weight of fad-driven activities and keep the history and prestige of the UI and the Fighting Illini in tact.
GRETCHEN GOERS
Chicago