Both parties failing public
American democracy is under attack, and both our political parties have failed us. Both parties are equally willing to subvert democracy by gerrymandering wherever they control the legislature.
This is immoral and wrong, and should be so recognized in our county, state and nation.
In addition, the U.S. Senate has become non-functional due to abuse of Senate rules, the filibuster and the desire of senators to score political points rather than to compromise and govern.
Ideally, we would see the voter law passed, but due to the filibuster, this is impossible. The Supreme Court should step in to recognize that the concept of one person, one vote is eviscerated by gerrymandering, but it has abdicated this responsibility. State courts must step in.
Legislation should be passed to form independent expert panels to draw legislative maps. The filibuster rule must be revoked. Presidents should be elected by national popular vote rather than the Electoral College. The debt-limit vote should be eliminated.
Finally, we need to vote out all those Senators (12) and Representatives (over 100) who attempted to overturn November’s election results. Since reforming the parties seems hopeless, we probably require a new third party.
CURTIS KROCK
Champaign