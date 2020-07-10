Bounty reports quite disturbing
According to the New York Times, U.S. intelligence officials reported to Trump in March that the Russian government is paying bounties to Afghan militants to kill American and British troops.
Last year, 22 Americans were killed in Afghanistan, and there is evidence that some Afghan fighters were given cash bounties as a reward for killing Americans.
Shockingly, Trump is still dithering about how to respond to this attack. After the news broke about the bounties, he spent the weekend golfing and tweeting, as if he weren’t surprised at all. He hasn’t explained yet why he pushed so hard in June for Russia to rejoin the G7, a move that was rebuffed by our allies.
But after the revelations about Ukraine — which led to his impeachment — we already knew that Trump doesn’t care about compromising national security for his own benefit. What’s amazing is that local GOP elected officials like Rodney Davis (IL-13) continue to work for the re-election of this unstable and disloyal president.
ELEANOR
COURTMANCHE
Champaign