The beautiful but terribly sad May 21 obituary for Jesse Wood moved me to write, to thank his mother for publishing the honest and helpful description of her son’s life problems.
It should be read by everyone interested in the state of our youth. I have asked family members with children and teens to read it, to more deeply understand the things young people go through and the possible consequences.
I thank her from the bottom of my heart. It must have been nearly impossible to write this obituary in the midst of tragedy and grief. Yet it was artfully, meaningfully and inspirationally written.
Clearly, she wrote it to help others. The impact of it on a mere stranger, like myself, is difficult to communicate.
But I am a caregiver for children with similar family histories whom I worry for as they grow up. So the implicit warning about depression, anxiety and drugs must not be ignored.
Her description of Jesse as “a tender-hearted soul, maybe too tender for this world,” rightfully indicts the harsh world of man but points toward a world where the tender-hearted will live happily. I have no adequate words for such a mother’s grief, so I will offer someone else’s: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”
GREG WHITLOCK
Champaign