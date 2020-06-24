Breaking down the rule of law
Our Founding Fathers based our society on the rule of law. Our Constitution, Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights all came from God’s laws. The Ten Commandments are found in Deuteronomy, Chapter 5, Verses 7-21.
1. You shall have no other gods before me.
2. You shall not make for yourself an idol.
3. You shall not misuse the name of the Lord your God.
4. Observe the sabbath day by keeping it holy.
5. Honor your father and mother.
6. You shall not murder.
7. You shall not commit adultery.
8. You shall not steal.
9. You shall not give false testimony.
10. You shall not covet.
Now let me give an interpretation to the people who do not know their left hand from their right hand.
1&2. Anyone or anything more important to you than God is your idol. Examples would be money, family, drugs and sports.
3. Using God’s name as a curse word. Hollywood has this down to an art.
4. Set aside a day a week for worship with believers.
5. Show proper respect for parents.
6. Abortion, suicide, assisted suicide and premeditated murder are all against God’s law. Jesus said if you hate anyone, that is the same as murder to him.
7. Looking at women or men lustfully is also adultery.
8. Taking something that does not belong to you.
9. Lying.
10. Being jealous or resentful of somebody who has something you do not.
Love God and others, or hate God and hate others.
BILL DENNY
Urbana