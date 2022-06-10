Closing the digital divide is a top priority for all of us here in central Illinois, and Comcast can help bridge the gap in Champaign County without putting a single shovel in the ground.
In order to connect low-income households to the internet, you need three vital ingredients:
- First, access to broadband internet service: Comcast has nearly 1,000 miles of fiber-dense network infrastructure that can deliver residential download speeds of up to 1.2 gigabits per second, along with more than 20,000 hot spots in Champaign County.
- Second, affordable internet service for groups in need: Our Internet Essentials program has connected more than 1.3 million Illinois residents to the internet since it launched in 2011. In 2020, we partnered with the Champaign and Urbana school districts and the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission to bring Internet Essentials to low-income households with students in these districts. These partnerships continued this year, and we commend Urbana for taking advantage of federal Emergency Connectivity Fund dollars to connect even more families.
- Third, the Affordable Connectivity Program. This FCC program helps low-income households connect to the internet by providing a monthly credit of $30 (up to $75 for eligible customers in tribal lands) toward their internet and mobile service.
The tools and resources we need to connect Champaign County households are already in place. We just need the public to know their options and be aware of partners, like Comcast, that are already providing these services to create a more connected tomorrow.
ART SVYMBERSKY
Comcast
Champaign