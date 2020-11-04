Bring all parties to the table
I want to say thank you to The News-Gazette’s Jeff D’Alessio for opening the door to discuss the topic of criminal-justice reform in his recent Town Hall.
It was great to hear the viewpoints of local advocates on the topic and to understand their take on criminal-justice reform. I strongly agree with Ms. Harmon-Threatt that it will take more than one single area of improvement to make a difference in our criminal justice system.
We cannot fix in one day or even in a year what has been done over decades. We do, however, have to take the knowledge of those in these positions and collaborate on making change.
We have made significant changes, but the one thing we are lacking is the accountability. I am a strong advocate for unions, as I am a union member, but I agree that sometimes the very same protection that unions offer employees causes concerns with employees being held accountable.
It is wonderful to learn that Urbana is exploring the idea of the One Door Program. I do want to caution that in creating a new program, we must have all parties involved and their input on the table to look at logistics and safety (for the workers, the individuals and the community). In order to make a difference in criminal-justice reform, we must do exactly what D’Alessio did — join together community members to explore how we can effectively make these reform changes for all involved.
BRANDYE KIZER
Bismarck