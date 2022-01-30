Broken families fuel disaster
Good for letter writer Ken Foley and other News-Gazette contributors for recognizing the profound role that culture and family play within a community.
Many link crime and poverty to the breakdown of the family. Some blame the breakdown of the family on a welfare system that they argue incentivizes broken homes.
While I personally know several extraordinary single mothers with incredible children, the statistics are alarming.
CDC statistics show 85 percent of children with behavior disorders come from fatherless homes — 20 times the average.
Plus, 85 percent of all youths in prison come from fatherless homes — 20 times the average, according to the Fulton County, Ga., Department of Corrections.
The National Principles Association Report states that 71 percent of all high school dropouts come from fatherless homes — nine times the average.
Girls from fatherless homes are 7 times more likely to become pregnant as teenagers, according to the National Fatherhood Initiative.
Rainbows for all Gods children reports that 5 percent of all adolescent patients in chemical abuse patients come from fatherless homes — 10 times the average.
The U.S. Department of Justice reports that 70 percent of youth in state-operated institutions come from fatherless homes — 9 times the average.
In a 2008 Father’s Day speech in Chicago, former President Barack Obama said children from fatherless homes are 20 times more likely to end up in prison.
Actor Denzel Washington put it this way: “If a boy can’t find a father in the home, he’ll find one in the streets.”
May God bless all the single mothers, teachers, coaches, relatives, and community members positively mentoring and inspiring the children others left behind.
KARL JOYCE
Urbana