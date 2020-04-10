Bement High School has an honor roll for past alumni, or, if you will, Bement High School graduates.
My late brother David Lee Hill is probably the most honorable and successful person who ever graduated from Bement High School.
Dave was born in Decatur. He graduated from middle school in Decatur. He graduated from Bement High School in 1957. He played football and baseball at Bement High.
He worked at the General Cable corporation until December 1957, when he joined the U.S. Navy. He spent 20 years in the Navy. He had a top-secret clearance. He retired with the rank of senior chief radioman.
He was stationed at Camp David, Md., where he used to talk to President Kennedy. Dave retired with gold rankings on his uniform. This means he was an extreme man of honor. Most markings on Navy uniforms are red.
When Dave retired out of the Navy in December 1977, he moved to Florida and went to work for the Harris Satellite Company. He taught satellite communications in Florida and Nigeria.
In 1983, he went to work for the Federal Express Co. in Memphis, Tenn. He became the supervisor of logistics. He set up and programmed computers. He probably invented email. He called it zip-mail.
They told him at FedEx that this process was 20 years ahead of its time.
Dave retired in 2003 from FedEx and moved to Southaven, Miss. He deserves to be on the honor roll at Bement High School!
THOMAS “TOM” HILL
Urbana