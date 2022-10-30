Budzinski no friend of workers
Thirteenth Congressional District candidate Nikki Budzinski’s website says she’s running to “fight for working families.”
Yet as a key bureaucrat in President Joe Biden’s administration, she and her congressional allies fought for policies that have seriously hurt working families.
Does she really think the record-high inflation her party and administration caused is “fighting for working families”?
How about the record-high gas and diesel prices they’ve produced? Is that “fighting for working families”?
I suppose crushing the retirement accounts of working families means winning the fight, right?
Well, what about millions of illegal immigrants crossing an open border to provide cheap labor that takes American jobs? Surely that strikes a blow for working families, doesn’t it?
Rampant crime, fewer cops and increasingly dangerous neighborhoods help working families, don’t they?
And as 87,000 new IRS agents her administration fought for start fighting with working families to take more of their money, their struggle to pay bills gets easier, right?
Whoa! No offense, Nikki, but please stop fighting for us!
The fight for working families is a worthy cause. But tired slogans divorced from reality don’t matter. Results do.
The real and harmful results caused by Biden and loyal bureaucrats like Budzinski prove she is not the fighter working families need.
Instead, major change must happen in Washington, D.C., if working families are to have any chance of getting off the mat and prospering again.
Regan Deering represents that change in the 13th District.
DENNIS KIMME
Mahomet