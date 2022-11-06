Budzinski will help get Trump
After the FBI recovered top-secret documents from Mar-a-Lago last August, former President Donald Trump raised the specter of America facing “problem ... the likes of which we’ve never seen before” if he is indicted.
Now Trump didn’t say whether the problems would depend on whether he’s indicted for inciting insurrection, interfering in elections, violating the espionage act, obstructing justice, evading taxes or defrauding his donors. However, I am confident that whichever crime is charged, our “problem” overwhelmingly will be relief and joy, even among Republicans, not the mass violence that Trump so shamefully insinuates will occur on his behalf.
This joyful moment may never happen, however, if congressional Republicans gain power. The few Republicans that do condemn Trump’s lawlessness or publicly state that the 2020 election was legitimate, like U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming or local GOP Congressional candidate Matt Hausman, have lost their primary elections, and Republican leadership in Washington has made clear that they will further Trump’s campaign to permanently occupy the White House.
Voters here in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District should know that Republican candidate Regan Deering declined to affirm the fairness of the 2020 presidential election during the Republican debate last June (see YouTube) and legitimized concerns about its “integrity.”
By failing to condemn Trump’s toxic attack on our republic, Deering proved she is no Liz Cheney. Only a vote for Democrat Nikki Budzinski can help prevent a Republican-controlled House from attempting to block the Department of Justice’s pursuit of equal justice under the law for everyone, even former presidents.
ROBERT HUDSON
Champaign