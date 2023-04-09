Bulk buying poses problem
I write this missive to let medium- and low-income families know that buying in bulk during this time of out-of-control inflation can cause financial problems in the home.
What I mean is that while buying in volume can produce savings, it’s the spending that is potentially unwise.
Say a store offers a 12-pack of paper towels for $26 when you usually buy one four-pack for $11. That produces a volume savings because buying three four-packs is $33 and people might think they’re saving $7 by buying the 12-pack.
People love to hear the word “savings.” They’ll flock to buy anything that saves them money.
Here’s where the problem of savings comes in.
Say you spent an extra $15 this month to get the $7 savings. Then your child tells you he needs $15 for a school project. You have to tell him you don’t have the money because you used it to save. Now he has to tell his teacher he doesn’t have the money for the project.
Consumers need to bear in mind the total cost of buying in bulk. They might be spending money they’ll need later to take care of their family.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana