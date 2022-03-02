Bus will get kids re-energized
I write regarding extending the school day for elementary children in Champaign.
I’ve read several arguments opposed to extending the school day. One is that the children are too exhausted to stay longer. As a retired school-bus driver, I would like to offer a possible remedy.
Send the kids out to a bus. The bus need not be operable; it doesn’t even need wheels. Just a bus. Give them five minutes on board, and I guarantee you they will be re-energized and recharged.
Five minutes will allow the driver, and an aide if the driver is lucky, time to retie shoes, wipe tears and de-escalate disputes (“Billy is staring at me!”).
Send the kids back in for the last hour. They will be fine.
DAVID HARRIS
Farmer City