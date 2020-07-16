Businesses, listen up on masks
Do businesses understand that they administer a self-inflicted wound every time they admit a customer with no face mask? Does everyone know that the nose is 10-fold more likely than the mouth to be a route of COVID-19 virus infection and transmission, so that wearing a mask under your nose counts for nothing?
Businesses, do you realize that I watch your entrances and aisles, and if I see customers walking about cavalierly with no masks, and your staff is unresponsive, I take my business elsewhere? If you are not interested in protecting me, the paying customer, I’m gone, unlikely to return.
Going without a mask is not an exercise in personal freedom. It’s just selfish, short-sighted, reckless endangerment. The CDC has been advising us to wear masks now for over 90 days. It’s quite clear that lots of people, including leaders, just don’t care. Why?
Let’s all understand that when businesses fail to enforce compliance, they help spread the virus, hurt their customer base and the economy, and thus harm themselves. You cannot cheat the COVID-19 virus. If you do, it will cheat you and those people and things you care about.
The great face-masked majority is speaking with their feet and dollars. Businesses, are you listening?
DEAN OLSON
Champaign