Buying local
is smart move
How many times have readers lamented the loss of a favorite local small business? This year, Classic Tan is buying gift cards from local small businesses as holiday gifts for its entire staff.
We hope individuals and other local small businesses will follow suit, and here’s why.
We are going to give our family, friends and colleagues something special for the holidays anyway; why not also support struggling small businesses, and indirectly, their employees at the same time?
These gifts will support local small businesses, but more importantly, they will help the employees who depend on the income to support themselves and their families.
It’s been a difficult year for Champaign County’s small businesses and their employees due to COVID-19-related shutdowns. Redirection of gift spending could
be the difference between local favorites making it or not.
Local small businesses are part of the character and charm of our community. Who does not enjoy sipping a perfect cup of coffee at a downtown café? Or what about locally made craft beer, crazy-good barbecue or sinful pastries?
Let’s not forget about the boutiques that let you express your unique kind of peculiar. Which local small businesses will readers miss?
To keep what we love will take more than a single Small Business Saturday effort. It’s a conscious decision, a vote to keep unique, character-defining small businesses. People can choose to buy local or say goodbye to local.
DON KERMATH
Champaign