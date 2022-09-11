Cabutti was great mentor
My mother and Lee Cabutti taught together for many years at Central High School in Champaign.
Both were physical education teachers, and they had great respect for each other.
Lee was one of my first mentors. I have been coaching volleyball for 36 years, and will be retiring at the end of this year. I started my high school coaching career at Central, where I was a volleyball, basketball and softball player.
He was such a supporter of mine. When I started coaching at Central, he was always willing to give me advice and support. What a wonderful man. Legend!
JENNIFER
MILLER-KULL
St. Charles