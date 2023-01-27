Cadets could be UI’s new symbol
I would like to remind everyone that for the University of Illinois Athletic Department, Chief Illiniwek was always a symbol and never a mascot.
A mascot cavorts on the sidelines during the game. The Chief appeared for a few minutes during The-Three-In-One.
The Chief embodied unity, camaraderie, loyalty and fearlessness for fans, regardless of the score. We would clap and raise our arms with the Chief to become a united fandom with no divisiveness as a result of sexual orientation, skin color or political affiliation. It felt like a spiritual experience.
We have survived 100 years without a mascot. We are the Fighting Illini.
I know the Chief is never coming back to lead us. We need a new symbol that supports all those Illini that fought, and died, in wars so we could earn our degrees.
The Illini are blessed with ROTC cadets that can be our symbol as they present the flag for the national anthem. This symbol not only covers sporting events but includes unity, camaraderie, loyalty and fearlessness for each of us as we lead our daily lives.
I-L-L! I-N-I!
JACK BLEVINS
Mahomet