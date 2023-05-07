Call a halt to CO2 pipeline
The pipeline that would bring Illinois up to 15 million tons of waste carbon dioxide from 20 Midwestern ethanol and fertilizer plants was fortunately paused again April 20 by a Sangamon County Board committee — but only until May 9.
The Navigator Heartland Greenway pipeline had been proposed, withdrawn, expanded and then proposed again. Until you study it, a carbon-dioxide pipeline sounds no more dangerous than a lot of people exhaling. And since CO2 is a greenhouse gas, we do need to reduce it.
But this gas would be highly concentrated and propelled under high pressure through 1,350 miles of risky turns and river crossings in several states — 1,800 leaks waiting to happen, it turns out. And project engineers are assessing the danger of each twist and turn separately, as 1,800 separate projects instead of one. But that is not how risk works.
Imagine crossing a mine field. Each step carries fairly low risk in itself. But add up the risks of strolling across a large field, in this case across several states, and you get something approaching a guaranteed disaster.
Highly concentrated CO2 clouds can suffocate cows, birds and people; and degrade soil and property values. You can’t see it or smell it coming. A leak in Mississippi in 2020 sent 45 people to the hospital, besides dumping a greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.
Pipeline CO2 can also contain toxins like hydrogen sulfide. It’s not worth it. This pipeline should be stopped for good.
RICKY BALDWIN
Urbana