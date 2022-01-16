Call to state rep’s office did trick
Staff members in state Rep. Carol Ammons’ office recently demonstrated what dedicated public servants can do for citizens.
I was trying to solve what seemed like a simple problem involving a branch of Illinois government. After spending hours online and waiting for someone to answer my phone calls, I had accomplished nothing and had not been able to speak to anyone in the office of the state agency.
So I called Ammons’ office and explained what I needed to accomplish. In very short order, I got a call from the state agency I had been unable to reach. Soon after that, the problem was solved.
I am grateful to Ammons and her staff members, all of whom have shown me their dedication to public service.
LINDA KIMMEL
Champaign