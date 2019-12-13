I write in response to letter writer Eric Vimr calling backers of President Trump ignorant.
Does he know every Trump backer? Does he know their education? Does he know their life experience? Does he know what made them choose Trump?
I’m going to bet that he would answer “no” to all those questions.
It is true that not all who support Trump carry a higher education.
But he, by making the assumption that all Trump supporters are ignorant and then putting it in a letter to the editor, has demonstrated that not all Democratic supporters carry a higher education themselves. Vimr should remember the saying about the pot calling the kettle black.
DARRYL MAPLE
Champaign