Can address abortion pain
Through the blessing of being involved in pro-life volunteering, I’ve met many wonderful individuals, including women who’ve had abortions. I am proud to call these women my friends, and I am glad for them that they have found help.
These friends have suffered the impact of extensive abortion propaganda. One friend who bought into this propaganda had two abortions.
Her suffering included addiction to alcohol, depression, decades of shame, and of course, grieving the loss of her children. After years of drinking to numb the pain, she found Alcoholics Anonymous and has stayed sober for 29 years.
The opportunity to be a foster parent was a major motivator in stopping her drinking.
After holding onto the pain of having aborted her children for over 35 years and having kept this secret from her husband for 25 years, she eventually was able to come to terms with it and find help and healing through a post-abortion recovery program called Rachel’s Vineyard.
After many years of dealing with infertility resulting from her previous abortions, she subsequently was fortunate to have children through adoption.
There is more than one victim in each abortion. There is, of course, the pre-born baby who dies, but there is also the mother and father, and anyone else involved.
Abortion harms everyone connected to it, not just the defenseless babies whose lives are terminated.
There is help and healing for all who seek it. Don’t believe the abortion industry propaganda, an industry that profits from women’s vulnerability. Learn the truth about abortion.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign