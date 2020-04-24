It is clear that many people hate President Trump.
I don’t like him as a person, either. He has a large ego. But then, so do all presidents, except maybe Harry Truman.
Most letters to the editor assert that he is responsible for everything bad. As one recent letter writer argued, some writers should check facts before sending in their letters. Very good point.
Over the past week, I have learned that COVID-19 has two DNAs.
Dr. Siegel reported that the Washington strain from China is different than that from the New York and East Coast area. That strain came from Europe. Europe got its virus from travelers leaving China for Italy and other neighboring countries.
He also noted it became a mutant strain, and travelers from there to the East Coast brought it to the eastern U.S.
Further, experts believe over 60 percent of the spread of the virus cases in the New York City area are due to mass-transit travel, where Mayor Bill de Blasio has rejected requests to shut down the subway.
Early on, de Blasio and his health department downplayed the virus before shifting blame to the president.
Trump stopped travel from China early on. Nonetheless, many people continue to blame him for a variety of failures, including letting the virus spread from China and not shutting down the subway in New York City, where many, many people have died.
RICHARD M. SCHROEDER
Champaign