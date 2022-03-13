One line from Connie Shepherd’s recent Letter to the Editor caught my attention: “Open up the Keystone pipeline.”
There is a slight problem here. Keystone hasn’t been closed. It just hasn’t been built.
But one has to ask: “What is the purpose of the Keystone XL pipeline?” Obviously, it is to move Canadian tar-sands crude. But where does that go now? That answer is to America. The currently operating Keystone pipelines, not XL, terminate in Cushing, Okla., and Patoka and Wood River.
The purpose of the XL pipeline is to get the tar-sands crude to Port Arthur, Texas. From the XL prospectus, this can be sold at higher prices on the international market from Port Arthur.
In other words, the XL pipeline will not make America more energy independent. It will make us less independent.
DENNIS HELD
Champaign