Canadian oil coming to U.S.
One line from Connie Shepherd’s recent Letter to the Editor caught my attention: “Open up the Keystone pipeline.”
There is a slight problem here. Keystone hasn’t been closed. It just hasn’t been built.
But one has to ask: “What is the purpose of the Keystone XL pipeline?” Obviously, it is to move Canadian tar sands crude. But where does the Canadian tar sands go now? That answer is to America. The currently operating Keystone pipelines, not KXL, terminate in Cushing, Okla.; and Patoka and Wood River.
The purpose of the KXL pipeline is to get the tar sands to Port Arthur, Texas. From the KXL prospectus, the tar sands can be sold at higher prices on the international market from Port Arthur.
In other words, the KXL pipeline will not make America more energy independent. It will make us less independent.
DENNIS HELD
Champaign