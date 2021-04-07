Cancel culture is mindless culture
Well, I see in the paper that the “cancel culture” has made it to Peoria. The school district there has decided that because a Founding Father and other presidents did not have views that reflect current values, their names will be stripped from schools.
Those men lived in the times they lived in, and some of their views cannot reflect current thoughts and values.
My question: Just who is perfect enough? Maybe some religious saints. Wait a minute: They are by nature religious, and we cannot have any reference to religion in our schools.
Who, in any age, is perfect enough for future generations? Who would be, in their views and actions, perfect enough for the cancel culture of the future? One might say, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone,” but the result would be the same as Christ found: Everyone had disappeared.
So, if and when the Champaign school district gets hit with cancel culture and wants to rename the schools named for famous people in our history, you will find me on the front lines telling them “No. Not in the schools I pay for!”
Teach the students the good and the bad about these people, but remind them that they were just that: people, like everybody else, complete with all the foibles inherent in human nature.
NORMAN E. DAVIS
Champaign