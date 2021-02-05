Cancer society must fix phones
I would like to know what good it does to put the phone number for the cancer society in the phone book when they don’t turn phones on or plug them in.
I have donated to them for 30-plus years. Now I find out I have cancer.
I have called them numerous times only to get a busy signal. I am starting to think the “fat cats” in charge are getting “fat” pockets from the donations from hardworking people.
I guess I’ll stop the donating since they do not care to talk to or give assistance to people!
WILLIAM SIMPSON
Paris, Ill.