Candidate Marron missed debate
I was extremely disheartened to see the local League of Women Voters recent announcement that several of their candidate forums were canceled due to their “empty chair policy.”
As they explained on their Facebook page, “These forums were canceled when one candidate in the race notified us that he was not going to appear, or the candidate failed to respond after multiple attempts to communicate with him.”
One of the canceled forums was Illinois House District 104. This is a very close race between incumbent Mike Marron and challenger Cindy Cunningham. According to the LWV announcement about the forum cancellations, Marron “failed to respond” and was therefore the “empty chair” that shut down the debate.
Clearly the League of Women Voters needs to change this policy that allows empty chairs (usually incumbents) to silence challengers and avoid important debate and engagement with voters in our community. As a constituent and IL HD 104 voter, I would say to Marron that the last thing we need in Springfield is an empty chair who doesn’t care to engage with our community. Not only did he fail to respond to the LWV, more importantly he failed to respond to his constituents.
ELLY HANAUER
Champaign