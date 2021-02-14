Candidates fight for vulnerable
Here are Urbana and Champaign candidates who went above and beyond, against establishment forces and before campaign season, to fight for our most vulnerable community members.
Urbana Ward 5 primary candidate Meghan McDonald not only befriended and helped a high-profile survivor of police violence on the survivor’s terms, but she also used her savings to bail out a community member swept up in the May 31 mass arrests and helped with long-term mutual-aid efforts to help stabilize the lives of people affected by the mass arrest.
Urbana Ward 7 primary candidate and incumbent Jared Miller was the only person on the city council to vote against school-resource officers, against the police chief’s blanket re-appointment and against the restriction of public comment. Anyone who says it is easy to be the only no vote is lying.
Champaign District 1 candidate and incumbent Clarissa Nickerson Fourman repeatedly showed up in solidarity with Black and Brown activists, sometimes in the middle of the night.
Write-in candidate for Champaign District 3 Justin Michael Hendrix risked his body to protect the first of several food pantries that he and other activists set up in solidarity with struggling community members from the police and neighborhood services.
City of Champaign township supervisor primary candidate Rita Conerly not only led racial-justice protests across Champaign County but also took responsibility for things she didn’t do in order to protect Black youth from racist backlash by enduring it herself.
The primary is Feb. 23. Vote safely.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana