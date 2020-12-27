Candy good, kindness better
I was in the checkout line at Barnes & Noble recently and noticed the woman in front of me was buying boxes of Lady Godiva chocolates.
I commented as to how delicious they are. On her way out the door — to my amazement — she gave me one of the boxes. I tried to refuse, but she insisted.
I thanked her profusely and she left. That was certainly a gift that was much appreciated. I hope she reads this. It just goes to show there is still kindness in this world.
SHERRY HELFER
Savoy