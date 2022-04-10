Cannot ignore mental health
I have worked in mental health and child welfare for over 20 years. Investment in early intervention and mental health has not been a priority for our government since the Carter administration.
I could say confidently that I’ve seen the slow decline of our society’s mental health and behaviors throughout my lifespan. It has never been this bad, and I am severely disappointed that politicians have overlooked this in favor of profit over the last four decades.
Insurance companies do not prioritize it. Consumers and mental-health practitioners have screamed for help, but our voices have fallen on deaf ears and we are, quite honestly, so fatigued by being ignored and at services being cut. We are now at a serious crisis.
Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were desperate for preventive and intervention services. The lack of resources is obvious and there has been a noticeable decline in the mental health and well-being of people of all ages.
Families are in crisis, suicide rates are up, substance abuse has increased, child abuse and neglect is on the rise, violence is a norm. I was so relieved to finally have a president stand tall for mental-health services at his State of the Union address last month.
We need long-term reform in funding, building up the workforce, access to affordable therapy. People should not be on waiting lists for months. It’s time insurance companies no longer have the power!
SANDY SHANNON
Urbana