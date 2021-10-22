Can’t compare post office to tracks
In the Oct. 2 newspaper, at the end of a question regarding the lack of pride in the appearance of the Savoy post office, Tom Kacich wrote: “On the other hand, just across U.S. 45 and along the Canadian National Railroad tracks, there are plenty of weeds, prairie grasses and wildflowers. No one complains about them.”
What a ridiculous thing to say. The landscape along the railroad tracks is a lovely natural setting, so why should anyone complain about it? The landscape around the Savoy post office is not a natural setting. Plants and bushes were purposely planted there and have not been cared for, allowing tall weeds and grasses to emerge.
By luck, last year, at least the tree branches hanging low over the outdoor mailboxes were trimmed. These are two completely different landscapes. When I moved to Illinois in 2000, and for many years after, the exterior of the post office was maintained nicely.
For the last four or more years, it has not been. The Savoy post office serves a variety of people, both local and international, and gives those who use it an impression of the village that should reflect a caring community.
CYNTHIA LEBIE
Savoy