Can’t ignore discipline woes
Why is there a shortage of teachers?
Would readers take a job to teach students when many are so undisciplined that a police officer is a hall monitor? Even more worrying is someone with an AR-15 arriving any day.
Many parents don’t bother with or believe in discipline, and there are limits on teachers’ ability to impose order.
When I was in school, if I had a problem at school, I had a bigger one at home. Now there is no penalty at all. Maybe some parents need schooling or to learn to take responsibility for their children.
I have no solutions, but we need to change, because what we’re doing now is not working. Hello, school board members and politicians everywhere.
LARRY YOUNG
Catlin