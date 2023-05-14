Can’t ignore dust storms

We just had a deadly dust storm, the worst in my memory.

I had heard of the dust storm in the 1930s after much vegetation was removed. That is where we are heading.

Climate change is a fact, and drought is part of it and will increase. We need to start discussions about re-introducing hedge rows.

Do we urge lawmakers to regulate us?

Do we ask farmers to cut back a couple rows and plant hedge rows?

How can we combat this problem?

Let’s not wait for more deaths and injuries.

FREDA L. CHANEY

Catlin