Can’t ignore dust storms
We just had a deadly dust storm, the worst in my memory.
I had heard of the dust storm in the 1930s after much vegetation was removed. That is where we are heading.
Climate change is a fact, and drought is part of it and will increase. We need to start discussions about re-introducing hedge rows.
Do we urge lawmakers to regulate us?
Do we ask farmers to cut back a couple rows and plant hedge rows?
How can we combat this problem?
Let’s not wait for more deaths and injuries.
FREDA L. CHANEY
Catlin