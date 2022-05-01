Can’t ignore eating issues
As a Greek life alumna, my eyes were opened during my undergraduate career to the work that needs to be done within Greek life to address eating disorders.
I remember, on multiple occasions, hearing sorority women encourage one another in skipping meals, exercising to exhaustion and extreme dieting. While I acknowledge that there is a perpetuating culture of eating disorders running rampant across the nation, I have seen how toxic this commentary becomes within sororities on college campuses especially. Encouragement of “drinking your calories” on the weekends is one topic that brought me to question my own relationship with food after having spent multiple years myself in therapy discussing my own eating disorder.
My point in saying this is that even being well equipped with how eating disorders cause physical and emotional damage to our body and mind, if universities don’t acknowledge that an issue exists, there is little hope to break this cycle of toxic relationships being built with food among sorority women.
While an acknowledgment of the issue would be progress, what is needed is direct intervention on college campuses and in Greek-life communities. Social workers, counselors and mental-health professionals providing annual presentations to Greek life on harmful rhetoric surrounding food restriction, the role that comparison plays in eating disorders and ways to be kinder to one another and our bodies is needed. Though a small step, it is a beginning in addressing a damaging dialogue instilled in universities across the nation.
LAUREN TRIMBLE
Farmer City