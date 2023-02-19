Can’t ignore language issue
I wonder if anything can be done to eliminate or change the structure of the teaching exams for new teachers.
I am director of college persistence at a community-based organization, and we work with students from their junior year of high school through to college graduation.
I have numerous students who are training to be teachers across multiple disciplines. Many of them are bilingual, and they are ending up in paraprofessional jobs because of licensing testing that does not take into account, as all standardized testing does not, that testing is hard for someone if English is not a first language.
ELISSA HALPERN
Highland Park