Can’t ignore mass shootings
The leading cause of death to children is guns. It’s time to get rid of them. Other countries have done it, and we can, too.
Gun owners say, “It’s my right under the U.S. Constitution.” It’s time to eliminate the Second Amendment. Times change — we don’t use a quill and ink to write with anymore, do we?
At the time this amendment was written, Americans used their guns to defend themselves and hunt for food. Those conditions rarely exist anymore.
How many more mass shootings do we need to say enough?
Children are afraid to go to school now. Is this OK? No.
It’s time to open our eyes and do what’s right.
FREDA CHENEY
Catlin