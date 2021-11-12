Can’t ignore mental health
A recent article talked about the pros and cons of repeal of the Parental Notice of Abortion Act.
The bill requires abortion providers to notify a parent or adult family member at least 48 hours in advance of performing the procedure on a patient under the age of 18.
There is already policy in Illinois that when a young person is pregnant, it is in their best interest to have access to whatever medical care they need, without delay. Abortion could be one kind of medical care. And minors no longer must receive parental consent for any medical care if they are pregnant.
On the other side, the argument is parents should be involved in the medical decisions of their children.
Something like an abortion is a major medical procedure and should be discussed. Who is looking out for the young women who are seeking an abortion to make sure they are getting the mental-health services they need? We can’t underestimate the emotional toll this is going to take on a young woman.
Several of these young women have experienced a trauma that lead to the pregnancy. In the end, whether you are for the law or not, we also have to look out for the mental health of the young women who are making incredibly hard, life-altering changes.
LORI OWEN
Rantoul