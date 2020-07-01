Can’t ignore nurse shortage
I am a retired community health nurse and nurse educator who is concerned about the level of entry into the profession of nursing (registered nursing).
It is common knowledge that the associate degree in nursing programs are moneymakers for community colleges. Community colleges lobby heartily to keep these programs. We also know that students in these programs have a much more rigorous course of study than any other associated degree program (landscaping, auto mechanics etc.).
Most ADN programs have a full year of prerequisites and a summer of classes and clinicals. The students who graduate from these programs are only a few courses short of a bachelor of science in nursing management/leadership, research and community health.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in attention to the profession of nursing. This may be the time to push for baccalaureate level of entry into nursing practice.
We have nurses making life-and-death decisions working with an ADN. These excellent nurses are not given the kind of respect that a social worker with a master’s degree or someone with a doctor of pharmacy is given. It would be great to have the doctorate of nursing practice as the level of entry, but surely a bachelor’s is not too much ask. This issue has been brought before the General Assembly many times. It is no wonder there is a shortage of nurses when the road to licensure is so unfair and difficult.
MARY BAILEY
Champaign