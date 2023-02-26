Can’t ignore payroll ploy
Piatt County payroll records obtained from a Freedom of Information Act request confirm that the firing of transportation director Jami Trybom was justified and her reinstatement last December was unwarranted.
Trybom was terminated in October 2022 for giving herself three unauthorized pay increases between 2020 and 2022 that were not budgeted and were kept hidden from county board members.
At the start of 2020, Trybom’s annual salary was $66,544.74. By the end of 2022, Trybom was making $71,489.60 after giving herself the three raises and receiving one other budgeted increase. The unauthorized payments came to light after Trybom said publicly that she had not received a pay increase in several years. When confronted with the truth, Trybom dismissed her lie as a “misstatement.”
Trybom also illegally took COVID-19 hazard pay by claiming she was both an exempt (salaried) employee and a non-exempt (hourly) worker.
Her 2021 hazard pay, which she took in addition to her regular salary, totaled $5,761.25.
The county’s personnel handbook explicitly states that Trybom’s actions are terminable offenses. Justice was truly served when she was fired.
The state’s attorney should explain why Trybom was neither criminally charged nor required to pay restitution. Instead, only
a “cautionary letter” was placed in her personnel file.
In October, four members of the county board correctly voted to terminate Trybom. What she did was just plain wrong. Why did current board Chair Todd Henricks rehire her? If Henricks thinks Trybom’s behavior is acceptable, they both need to be shown the door.
RAY SPENCER
White Heath